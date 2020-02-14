Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shaheen Bagh protestors pay homage to Pulwama martyrs, Anurag Kashyap chips in

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 22:42 IST
Shaheen Bagh protestors pay homage to Pulwama martyrs, Anurag Kashyap chips in

Anti-citizenship law protestors at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Friday paid homage to Pulwama martyrs and observed a one-minute silence for the soldiers as they continued their demonstration that is now in its third month. School children presented dance performances on patriotic songs as the hundreds of people gathered there extended their respects to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in a terrorist attack on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Lethpora in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

Protestors at south-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, which has now become symbolic of the resistance against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), had on Thursday extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting him to come and celebrate Valentine's Day with them. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, a fierce critic of the BJP government, also joined the protestors here on Friday. He met the famed Dadis of the protest and also relished some biryani – the famous dish that has become a subject of contention between those in favour of and opposed to the CAA and NRC across the country.

Kashyap took to the stage and asked protestors to not give any reason to those in power to evacuate them from the site. "When you fight for your rights, it is important that you stick with your truth. Don't give them any chance that they can violently remove you from here… They do not understand the language of love. This is the only way to fight with them because they themselves do not know what they want," he said.

He also took potshots at Home Minister Amit Shah during his speech, saying he personally would not believe whatever the government claimed about the CAA. "If we are misinformed, come and explain it to us," Kashyap said, hailing the protestors for continuing the demonstration which started on December 15.

Sonu Warsi, a protestor, told PTI, "Around 4 pm, scores of children performed on patriotic songs and we paid tributes to the Pulwama martyrs with the national anthem. A one-minute silence was observed later in the evening by all present at the site in respect of the martyrs." Quazi Emad Ahmad, a local, said children and youths rang in the Valentine's Day at midnight, hoping the prime minister would accept their invitation and reach out to them.

Protests had unfolded in Shaheen Bagh, Zakir Nagar, Jamia Nagar, Khureji Khas and other places in the national capital and elsewhere across the country in December to oppose the CAA and the NRC. According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but will be given Indian citizenship. The law excludes Muslims.

Those opposing the law contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along with the NRC is intended to target the Muslim community in India. However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to persecuted people from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away citizenship from anyone. PTI KIS RDM

RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq tick lower as coronavirus worries weigh

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq edged lower on Friday as concerns about an economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak outweighed a boost from Nvidia shares after the chipmakers upbeat outlook. Nvidia Corp jumped 7.2 after it forecast first-quarte...

U.S. CDC to work with labs in five states to track people with influenza-like illness

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Friday it was working with public health laboratories in five states to track people with illnesses similar to influenza, as the agency strives to contain the deadly coronaviru...

Prosecutor: Weinstein saw victims as 'complete disposables'

New York, Feb 14 AP Harvey Weinstein believed he was so powerful he could get away with denigrating aspiring actresses drawn into a world where the Hollywood big shot considered them complete disposables, a prosecutor said on Friday in clos...

Delay on Delhi Metro's Red Line due to suicide attempt by passenger: Police

Services on a section of the Delhi Metros Red Line were briefly delayed on Friday due to a suicide attempt by a woman, who jumped in front of a running train at the Pratap Nagar station, police said. The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020