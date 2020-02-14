Speeding truck kills girl student, injures another

A class 10 girl student was knocked down dead and another injured by a speeding truck on Friday in Modinagar area of the district, police said. Sixteen-year-old Nandini was killed on spot while her classmate Prachi was critically injured, when they were hit by the truck while walking to their school near their residences at Dilip Park in Modinagar area in the morning, said officiating Superintendent of Police (Rural) Praksh Kumar.

The injured is being treated at a hospital, he said. He said after hitting the two girls, the truck driver sped the vehicle away but it was seized by police from near Raj Talkies in Choupla, he said.

The driver, however, managed to flee, he added. PTI CORR RAX

