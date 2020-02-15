Anti-CAA: Group protests in Delhi over Chennai police incident; detained
A group of people, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, held a protest near the Tamil Nadu House here on Saturday over the alleged lathi-charge by the Chennai police on anti-CAA demonstrators. The small group of protesters, which also included a couple of young women, tried to march from the Bihar Bhawan towards the Tamil Nadu House, and raised anti-BJP and anti-RSS slogans in Tamil.
The protesters were detained midway as they tried to march towards the Tamil Nadu House in Chanakyapuri, police said. Later, a few more people, including women, were also detained.
The call for the protest here was given by the Jamia Coordination Committee. An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest by Muslims turned violent in Chennai on Friday when the protesters clashed with police.
Four police personnel -- a woman joint commissioner, two women constables and a sub-inspector -- were injured in stone-pelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt. The protesters accused the police of resorting to lathi-charge.
