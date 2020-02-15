2 held with arms, ammunition, deer horns in Assam''s Udalgiri

Two persons were arrested with arms, ammunition, gunpowder and two deer horns in Assam's Udalguri district, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) raided the house of one Batmol Daimari in the Tila Garobasti area around 11 pm on Friday and made the seizures, they said.

Two country-made guns, two daggers, 15 rounds of ammunition, a bottle of gunpowder, few iron tools and instruments used for making ammunition, besides two deer horns were seized, police said. Another person, identified as Daburam Boro, was arrested based on Daimari's statement, officials said. Daimari told police that he bought the guns from a person of Nepalibasti area along the Bhutan border to kill wild animals, police said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Wildlife Protection Act.

