Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 7 in arms case of banned Naxal group PLFI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 16:51 IST
NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 7 in arms case of banned Naxal group PLFI
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The NIA has filed the first supplementary charge-sheet against seven persons in a case relating to the recovery of foreign-made arms and ammunitions from PLFI, an outlawed Naxal organisation in Jharkhand. Gulab Kumar Yadav, Ravi Yadav, Rakesh Kumar Paswan, Pawan Kumar Yadav, Santosh Yadav, Suresh Yadav and Pramjeet Mochi -- all residents of Jharkhand -- have been charged under the provisions of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act, according to an NIA spokesperson.

Six of them are currently in judicial custody while Pramjeet is absconding, the official said. According to the NIA, the members of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) -- an organization proscribed by the Jharkhand government -- had gathered in Titir Mahua forest area of Balubhang in Latehar and were conspiring to conduct an unlawful act.

On the basis of credible information, a raid was conducted and four accused were arrested along with foreign-made arms and ammunition. The charge-sheeted accused used to extort money from the contractors of governmental development projects and transporters, the NIA said.

They illegally acquired foreign-made arms and ammunitions which were used to intimidate the contractors and businessmen for committing extortion, it said. "Levies collected from them were not only used for terror activities of the PLFI but also for acquiring immovable properties by their members," the agency said.

The first supplementary charge-sheet was filed by the premier investigation agency before the NIA special court in Ranchi on Friday. The case was originally registered at Balumath police station in Jharkhand which was later re-registered by the NIA.

Further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Need India-Portugal joint expertise in various areas of economy: Portuguese President

Terming India as an economic and social global power, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Saturday said the countrys priority is to have joint expertise in various areas of the economy. A forum, organised by industry bodies, CII...

Mandhana feels Indian women team's middle order can 'definitely improve'

After losing in the final of Tri-Series against Australia, Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana has admitted the scope for improvement for their middle-order. The middle order could definitely improve. There are some things we still have ...

Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus

China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary disasters, President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reut...

Portuguese president arrives in Goa on 2-day visit

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal arrived in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit, during which his country and the state government will sign an MoU on augmenting water supply and sewerage management.He was welcomed at the intern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020