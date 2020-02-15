Left Menu
Bridegroom dies of heart attack hours after marriage

  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a tragic incident, a bridegroom died after complaining of chest pain hours after his marriage at Bodhan in Telangana. The wedding happened on Friday afternoon and he took part in the celebrations. Later after 'baraat' (wedding procession), he complained of chest pain and was taken to a hospital where he died, police said on Saturday. Heart attack was stated to be the reason for his death, sources said.

