Unidentified vehicle hits motorcycle, two dead

Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Saturday.

Subhash (28) and Pradeep (25) were killed on the spot in the incident that took place Friday night, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aparna Gautam said.

An investigation in the case has been launched, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.