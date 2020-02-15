Woman head constable strangled to death
A 15-year-old girl, along with her lover, strangled her head constable mother to death in Brij Vihar Colony here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night around 1 pm and a complaint in this regard was lodged by the victim's husband, SP (City) Maneesh Mishra said.
The SP said Shashi Mala (44) was posted with a PCR van in Delhi. Shashi was killed by her daughter, a Class 10 student, and her lover Jitendra as she was opposed to their relationship, the SP said.
The SP said the accused used a string to strangle the head constable to death. When the victim's husband came home from his native place in Bihar, he found Shashi in an unconscious state after which he complained to the police. The victim was immediately rushed to the GTB hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared her brought dead.
Shashi's daughter and her lover have been detained, the SP said.
