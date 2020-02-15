Rajasthan Pollution Control Board disposed of 2740 applications for environment clearance in Jan: Official

The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board has disposed of 2,740 pending applications for environment clearance from industries and business establishments in January, its chairman Pawan Kumar Goyal said on Saturday. The disposal of the cases, accounting for more than 37 percent of the total, will boost economic activities in the state, officials said.

Goyal said that earlier on an average 1,800 applications were disposed of every month. He said the board has simplified and expedited the process to dispose environment clearance applications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.