ATM stolen in Delhi's Tughlakabad

An automated teller machine (ATM) machine of State Bank of India (SBI) was stolen by unidentified persons from Tughlakabad Extension area of South-East Delhi on Friday night, Police said. The thieves came in an SUV and tied the ATM with a rope.

It later emerged that the machine had Rs 53,000 in its vault. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East district, RP Meena said: "Senior officers visited the crime site. The matter is being probed by the crime team."

A case has been registered at Govindpuri police station. (ANI)

