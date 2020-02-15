ATM stolen in Delhi's Tughlakabad
An automated teller machine (ATM) machine of State Bank of India (SBI) was stolen by unidentified persons from Tughlakabad Extension area of South-East Delhi on Friday night, Police said.
It later emerged that the machine had Rs 53,000 in its vault. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East district, RP Meena said: "Senior officers visited the crime site. The matter is being probed by the crime team."
A case has been registered at Govindpuri police station. (ANI)
