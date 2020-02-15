UP boy wins gold at shooting championship in Malaysia

A 17-year-old Greater Noida boy has won a gold and a silver medal in separate categories in an international shooting competition in Malaysia. The Indo-Malaysia International Championship, which was held in Kuala Lumpur from February 8 to February 11, was organized by the Malaysia School Games and Activity Development Foundation and the International Sports and Activity Federation.

Shivam Thakur, who hails from Kulesra village in Greater Noida, said he was among the eight Indians competing in the event from the country. He said he won a gold medal in the 10-meter singles and a silver medal in the 10-meter group categories.

"My aim is to compete in the Youth Olympics and secure gold for India and my ultimate dream is to represent my country in the Olympics," Thakur, who has completed his Class 12, told PTI. Drawing inspiration from iconic shooters Abhinav Bindra and Jaspal Rana, the teenager said he practices by himself at a private range.

"I am looking forward to competing at the World Games which are scheduled in October this year and hoping to make India proud there too," Thakur added.

