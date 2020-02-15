Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre favoured telcos by deferring recovery of dues: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 19:30 IST
Centre favoured telcos by deferring recovery of dues: Cong
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Supreme Court rapped telecom companies for failing to pay their dues to the Department of Telecommunications despite orders, the Congress lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of "favoring" private players by deferring the recovery of dues. Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said mobile phone users were also being fleeced to the tune of Rs 35,561 crore annually with a 40 percent rise in tariffs.

Posing a question to the Union government, he asked, "What is the quid pro quo for Mr PM (Narendra Modi) for your decision, dated January 3, 2020, to defer the recovery of Rs 1.02 crore from three telecom companies?". The Congress leader also accused the Centre of deferring the recovery of Rs 42,000 crore (spectrum auction installment) for 2020-21 and 2021-22 from the telecom companies in a Union Cabinet decision on November 29 last year.

"Is it a coincidence or experiment? Will the BJP government reveal the reason behind this 'as sem kripa' (immense kindness)," Surjewala asked. Describing the displeasure of the apex court in the matter as the "stinging strictures" against the Union government, the Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "lost the moral, ethical and constitutional right to continue in his office even for a single day".

The Supreme Court on Friday threatened contempt proceedings against top executives of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom firms for failing to comply with its directive to pay an estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues, and asked whether there was no law left in the country. The Congress leader said the Supreme Court in October 2019 had directed Vodafone-Idea, Airtel Bharti, Tata Teleservices (now owned by Airtel) and Reliance Jio to pay Rs 1.02 lakh crore to the Centre towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) under the 1999 telecom policy.

The Solicitor General of India had indicated the figure of Rs 1.02 lakh crore before the court at that time, though the media had put this figure at Rs 1.47 lakh crore, he said. Surjewala said within a month of the SC order, the telecom companies raised mobile tariffs by 40 percent, thus putting an additional financial burden on 112 crore prepaid subscribers.

"Is the increase of 40 percent in cell phone tariffs and data usage charges a ploy or methodology or a chronology as you say (PM) to recover Rs 1.02 lakh crore of the AGR of telecom companies that they are required to pay under an SC order," Surjewala asked, accusing the Centre "crony capitalism". Surjewala said with the 40 percent rise in tariffs, the annual financial burden on 112 crore mobile users will be to the tune of Rs 35,561 crore.

"If we multiply the figure of Rs 35,561 crore with remaining four and half years of the Modi government, it will be Rs 1.60 lakh crore," he claimed. Surjewala said, "Remember, the 2G scam was a presumptive loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore over which Modi demanded the resignation of the then PM."

"Mr PM here is evidence and you are going to fleece 112 crore people of Rs 1.60 lakh crore. Should you now not morally step down," he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News and Myths on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Twelve tortoises seized at Howrah railway station; 3 held

Three people, including a woman, were on Saturday arrested by Government Railway Police, Howrah and seized 12 tortoises from their possession. The arrest took place at Howrah railway station in West Bengal following an inquiry and personal ...

DLSA tracks 21 destitute, addicts, homeless kids in rehabilitation campaign by Rohini District Court

The Delhi Legal Services Authority DLSA tracked and identified around 21 destitute and homeless children at north Delhis Madhuban Chowk and nearby areas in a week-long rehabilitation campaign organised by the Rohini District Court. Accordin...

Turkey says Syria dispute won't affect Russian S-400 defence deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that differences over Syria should not affect Ankaras relations with Moscow or disrupt its contract for the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, Russian news agencies reporte...

Winning ICC Test Championship is bigger achievement than claiming ODI or T20 World Cup title: Pujara

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said winning the ICC Test Championship will be a much bigger achievement than claiming an ODI or T20 World Cup title. India have secured 360 points from the first seven Tests to stay on co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020