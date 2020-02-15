Left Menu
Development News Edition

Future of India's energy sector will be driven by new technology: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has said the future of India's energy sector will be noticeably different from its current avatar, to be driven by new technology and business models.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 19:34 IST
Future of India's energy sector will be driven by new technology: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has said the future of India's energy sector will be noticeably different from its current avatar, to be driven by new technology and business models. In his inaugural address at the 10th World PetroCoal Congress here on Saturday, he said: "We are encouraging our oil and gas companies to develop extensive and qualitative engagement with Indian technology and research institutions of excellence."

"Energy transition currently underway can become more manageable only if proactive measures are set in motion. Digital technologies are transforming the energy sector in a profound manner. Industrial Revolution 4.0 is truly at our doorstep. Indian energy companies will have to quickly adapt and adopt these technologies at a faster pace," he said. Pradhan stressed the need to achieve the twin objectives of more energy availability at an affordable price and less carbon through a healthy mix of all commercially-viable energy sources.

He said that our target to transform India into a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 requires a gradual and measured energy transition by deploying all sources of energy. Pradhan said that the contours of India's energy transition are also changing fast in sync with global challenges and opportunities.

"Winds of change are evident in the global energy arena. Energy sources, energy supply, and energy consumption patterns are changing rapidly. In our pursuit to navigate energy transition, it is natural that we will take advantage of unique synergies that exist within the country," he said. He said: "Global gas production and markets have witnessed significant restructuring during the last few years. The global supply of LNG is increasing at a rapid pace, and globally LNG prices are coming down significantly. It is time for our companies to take a relook at the term-contracts with major LNG suppliers."

Talking about the initiatives in transforming India into a gas-based economy, Pradhan said: "I consider that the biggest game-changer to bring about greater environmental sustainability and flexibility in India's energy system is through rapid deployment of natural gas. It would serve as a transition fuel in our country." "Our government is working towards increasing the share of gas from 6.2 per cent to 15 per cent in the energy mix by 2030," he said, while speaking about estimated investment of 60 billion US dollars being lined up in the sector, developing a 'one Nation one Gas Grid', cross-country pipelines, rapid expansion of the LNG infrastructure in the country, City Gas Distribution (CGD) network expanding to cover more than 70 per cent of the country's population, covering 407 districts spread across 28 States and Union Territories.

Describing alternative fuels like ethanol and bio-diesel being on high priority in the energy mix, he said: "We are well on our way to meet the target of 20 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol and 5 per cent blending of bio-diesel in a diesel by 2030." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News and Myths on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

DLSA tracks 21 destitute, addicts, homeless kids in rehabilitation campaign by Rohini District Court

The Delhi Legal Services Authority DLSA tracked and identified around 21 destitute and homeless children at north Delhis Madhuban Chowk and nearby areas in a week-long rehabilitation campaign organized by the Rohini District Court. Accordin...

Sonali's father seeks her deportation from quarantined ship after testing negative for COVID-19

Dinesh Thakkar, father of Sonali Thakkar, the Indian security officer onboard quarantined Diamond Princess ship, on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deport his daughter back home as she has tested negative for coronaviru...

Twelve tortoises seized at Howrah railway station; 3 held

Three people, including a woman, were on Saturday arrested by Government Railway Police, Howrah and seized 12 tortoises from their possession. The arrest took place at Howrah railway station in West Bengal following an inquiry and personal ...

Turkey says Syria dispute won't affect Russian S-400 defence deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that differences over Syria should not affect Ankaras relations with Moscow or disrupt its contract for the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, Russian news agencies reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020