Naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh''s Sukma

A Naxal was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday evening, police said. The gunfight took place between Naxals and a team of the District Reserve Guard at 4:30pm in the jungles under Polampalli police station limits, some 450 kilometres from here, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"When the patrolling team was cordoning off forests near Jaggawaram and Arampalli villages, an exchange of fire took place. We later recovered the body of a Naxal, one muzzle loading gun and huge cache of explosives from the spot," he said. He said preliminary reports have identified the dead Maoist as Madvi Sukka, 'militia commander' of Pentapad village.

