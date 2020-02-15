92 tortoises found on train at Howrah station, 3 arrested

Three persons were arrested after 92 tortoises were found on a train at the Howrah railway station on Saturday, police said. The tortoises were found on the down Howrah-Jodhpur Express, which was waiting at platform number 8 of the station's old complex, they said.

The tortoises were found during routine security checks. Police suspect that the tortoises were being transported for smuggling. A case under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act has been filed, they said, adding that further investigations are underway.

