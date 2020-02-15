Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four children burnt alive as school van catches fire in Punjab; CM orders probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 20:17 IST
Four children burnt alive as school van catches fire in Punjab; CM orders probe
The burnt school van in Punjab's Sangrur (Photo/ANI)

In a tragic incident, four children were charred to death when an illegally run, old and ramshackle mini van of a private school carrying students caught fire in Punjab's Sangrur district on Saturday, police said. The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsaachar road, they said, adding 12 children were in the van at the time of mishap.

While eight children were rescued from the burning van by people working in nearby fields, four others, including an around a three-year-old girl, were burnt alive in the vehicle, they added. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

"Very sad to learn of the news from Sangrur where we lost 4 children because their school van caught fire. Injured have been rushed to the hospital. DC and SSP Sangrur are on the spot and I have ordered a magisterial inquiry. Guilty will be strictly punished," he tweeted The children were returning home from school when the incident occurred, they said.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, who visited the spot, told media that police have registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the school principal, its management and the owner and driver of the van. "Preliminary inquiry indicates that the van was in condemned condition and was being run illegally as per a report of the District Transport Officer (DTO). If the DTO or any official of his office is found guilty he will be chargesheeted," he said.

He said the school situated at Longowal village was recently shifted to a new building on the outskirts of the village. "The school has a temporary affiliation with the Punjab School Education Board while the van being used had been condemned and was without relevant documents," he said.

Sangrur Civil Hospital senior surgeon Dr Raj Kumar, said no child was admitted to the government hospitals in the district. "The children who survived were taken away by their families from the spot," he said.

Police sources said the van was of 1990's petrol model and was unfit to run on the road. The driver of the van ran away from the spot as soon as the vehicle caught fire, leaving children trapped inside, they said. Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, who is also the Sangrur MLA, told reporters at the accident spot that the private 'Simran Public School' had purchased the "very old van" on Friday.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to each of the victims' families. Sangrur MP and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, who visited the spot, told media that the van was put to use by the school for the first day on Saturday.

He demanded registration of murder case against school officials and owner of the van. He said the victims included an around a three-year-old girl, who went to the school for the first time.

He said that among the dead two are from one family. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party and SAD condemned the incident and expressed condolence for the victim's families.

"I strongly condemn the usage of LPG-powered school van which caused this havoc. Strict action needed against school and civil administration," Punjab AAP chief Harpal Singh Cheema wrote on his twitter handle. Meanwhile, several villagers, including parents of the victims have staged a sit-in at the spot and refused to take bodies till action is taken against guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

External Affairs Minister meets Pompeo, Pelosi on sidelines of Munich Conference

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and discussed Indo-US bilateral relationship ahead of President Donald Trumps visit to India this mo...

Latur ZP: 5 Lingayat members of BJP revolt against party

Five BJP members of the Lingayat community have reportedly resigned from the party in protest against none of them being made chairperson of the subject committee of Latur Zilla Parishad. The BJP has a strength of 35 in the 58-member Latur ...

Erdogan, Trump discuss immediate halt to Idlib crisis - Turkish presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged views on an immediate halt to fighting in Syrias Idlib province Saturday, the Turkish presidency said.The two leaders agreed by phone that Syrian government forces a...

Facebook CEO says backs regulation of harmful online content

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said harmful online content should be regulated, adding that his company should be treated with a framework in between those used for existing media and telecoms companies. I do think that there shou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020