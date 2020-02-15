Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rohit Tiwari's wife allegedly murdered him in "frustration", his mother tells Delhi court

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 20:29 IST
Rohit Tiwari's wife allegedly murdered him in "frustration", his mother tells Delhi court
Rohit Tiwari. Image Credit: Facebook/Uttarakhand Sevak Sangh

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, the son of former Uttarakhand chief minister N D Tiwari, was murdered by his wife Apoorva Shukla "in frustration when she did not succeed in her plans", his mother told a Delhi court on Saturday. The submission was made by Rohit's mother Ujjwala Tiwari before Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav during the recording of her statement as a prosecution witness in the murder case.

Ujjwala alleged that Shukla, arrested in connection with Rohit's murder, had married him as he was the son of the late veteran politician and she believed she would get a ticket to contest elections at Indore after marrying him. Ujjwala, who was represented by advocate Tariq Nasir, further alleged that relations were tensed between Rohit and his wife immediately after their marriage and that she fought with him on trivial issues.

She claimed that Shukla allegedly pressurized Rohit to not keep his mother with them at their house and get a separate bungalow for her in Delhi so that she could get her father treated here. "When she did not succeed in her plans, she (Shukla) murdered him (Rohit) in frustration," Ujjwala alleged.

She claimed that after Rohit's death, Shukla tried to stop the postmortem proceedings. "Shukla said what was the necessity of postmortem. If postmortem was conducted, how will we bathe the body with holy water," Ujjwala said.

The court has put up the matter for further hearing on February 26. The court had earlier directed the Tihar jail authorities to provide necessary treatment to Shukla at a good hospital other than the jail dispensary and Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for her psychological problems which include depression and sleep disorder.

The prison authorities had told the court in their reply that she was already undergoing treatment from a psychiatrist in the jail. They had said she was undergoing psycho-therapy sessions in jail for her problems like inability to control her anger, poor quality of sleep, bad dreams.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing Shukla, had told the court that her condition was at the "threshold" stage and if allowed to become severe, she would not be able to recover from it. "Her symptoms are serious in nature. She might be suffering from bipolar disorder (mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs and lows). She is already suffering from depression. Her condition is becoming worse day-by-day. If this crosses the boundary, it would be a point of no return," the counsel had said.

He had claimed that Shukla was not getting proper treatment from the jail doctors or at the DDU Hospital. Shukla, a lawyer, was arrested on April 26 last year on charges of Tiwari's murder.

Rohit Shekhar, the son of late veteran politician N D Tiwari, was smothered to death on the intervening night of April 15 and 16, an autopsy report had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt gives nod for probe against Congress leader

The Kerala government on Saturday granted permission to the vigilance department toinitiate a probe against former health minister and Congress leader V S Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case.In an order dated February 14, released ...

Maha morcha against CAA-NRC-NPR in Mumbai

Thousands of people, including a large number of women, on Saturday gave a call against theCAA-NRC-NPR regime at Mumbais Azad Maidan amid recitation of Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faizs popular poem Hum Dekhenge andslogans against Prime Minister N...

External Affairs Minister meets Pompeo, Pelosi on sidelines of Munich Conference

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and discussed Indo-US bilateral relationship ahead of President Donald Trumps visit to India this mo...

Latur ZP: 5 Lingayat members of BJP revolt against party

Five BJP members of the Lingayat community have reportedly resigned from the party in protest against none of them being made chairperson of the subject committee of Latur Zilla Parishad. The BJP has a strength of 35 in the 58-member Latur ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020