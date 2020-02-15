Left Menu
The Park Hotel fire incident: 7 patients discharged from hospital

At least seven people, out of nine, who were admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after Park Hotel fire incident, has been discharged from the hospital.

representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least seven people, out of nine, who were admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after Park Hotel fire incident, has been discharged from the hospital. Speaking to ANI, Dr (Brig) S Katoch, Additional Director (Medical) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, "Today at about 11 am, nine patients were brought after a fire incident at The Park Hotel. Seven people were discharged after first aid. Two people from Norway admitted for breathing difficulty due to suspected inhalation injury."

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in The Park Hotel fire incident, said Delhi Police. This action comes after a fire broke out at a five-star hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday.

"An FIR under Section 285/337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in The Park Hotel matter," said Delhi Police. In an official statement, The Park Hotel said that the cause of the fire was a short-circuit. "We are concerned about the incident that took place in the basement of the hotel today. There was a short circuit that led to a minor fire, the situation was quickly normalised. Some guests exposed to the smoke of the fire have been sent to the hospital for a thorough check-up," said The Park in a statement.

"Safety has always been our top priority and we assure that all our guests and employees are safe. An investigation has been launched to get to the bottom of the incident to ensure we can take measures to avoid a similar situation in the future," the statement added. A minor fire broke at a five-star-hotel today morning, causing panic in the complex. The flames, however, were doused off by fire-fighters.

The incident happened around 9 am in the basement of The Park Hotel, located opposite Jantar Mantar when the Rajinder Nagar police station received a call about the fire. "We got first information around 11:45 am from Rajinder Nagar police station at first, and then the hospital," Deepak Yadav, New Delhi's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, told ANI.

More than a dozen people, including foreigners, were admitted to a hospital after they complained of breathlessness caused by the smoke. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

