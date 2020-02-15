Left Menu
Congress carrying false propaganda against CAA: Indresh Kumar

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 21:01 IST
  15-02-2020
RSS leader Indresh Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday accused the Congress of carrying false propaganda against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Addressing a seminar here, the RSS leader said those opposing the legislation were driven by "vested interests".

"Congress is spreading false propaganda against the CAA. The opposition parties raising hue and cry over the CAA should realize that Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and members of other religions staying in Muslim countries are facing hardships,"said Kumar. "This amendment will make it easier for them to come to India and get citizenship," added Kumar, who is the national executive member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The CAA seeks to give citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and came to India till December 31, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

