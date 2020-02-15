Centre to train dogs on narcotics detection opened at Attari

A center to train dogs on narcotics detection was opened by the customs department at Attari near here, officials said on Saturday. Customs Commissioner Dipak Kumar Gupta said it was launched by John Joseph, Member, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

A first-of-its-kind project for the customs department, this center will train dogs for detecting drugs, tobacco, and other contraband. Labrador and cocker spaniel breed of dogs will be trained at the center.

"This will go a long way in strengthening the anti-smuggling function of various customs formations across the country, once they are deployed to their respective areas," said Gupta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.