Two rob jeweller in Delhi's Aya Nagar

Two men allegedly robbed a bag containing gold worth around Rs 2 lakh and Rs 40,000 cash from a jeweler at gunpoint in Aya Nagar area, police said on Saturday. A call regarding snatching was received around 10:50 pm on Friday. The victim, Daudayal, 36, informed that when he was closing his jewelry shop two unidentified men allegedly threatened him with a weapon, they said.

In the meantime, one of them snatched Daudayal's bag and fled on his motorcycle, police said. They said Daudayal has alleged that he heard gunshots while they were trying to flee.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.

