Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP calls upon youths to come up with innovative ideas to address India's problems

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called upon the youths to come up with innovative ideas to address the problems faced by the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 22:05 IST
VP calls upon youths to come up with innovative ideas to address India's problems
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing the students and faculty members of IIITDM, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Feb 15, 2020. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called upon the youths to come up with innovative ideas to address the problems faced by the country. Addressing the students and faculty of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Naidu said that youngsters should come up with ideas on how to best use technology for easing people's lives and bring transparency in governance.

He further said that our aim should be to build an inclusive society in which every person feels integrated into the nation's development. Exuding confidence that India was well on way to becoming the five trillion-dollar economy, Naidu called upon the youth to develop a positive outlook towards life. "It is very important to succeed in life as it gives you new energy and dynamism," he said.

However, he expressed concern over the low levels of digital literacy, especially in rural India. He called for sustained efforts to increase digital literacy and suggested special focus at the school and college level. Naidu also called for creating more digital content in Indian languages.

"If the benefit of digital technology and e-governance have to reach the last man, it has to be in Indian languages", he said and exhorted the students and academia to work for creating more digital content in Indian language, terming it as their 'Digital Social Responsibility' towards the society and nation. Naidu also called for making cybersecurity an inalienable part of all our digital literacy programs. This would help in faster adoption of technologies, he said.

Discussing various challenges and opportunities on the economic front, the Vice President expressed concerns that India despite being the world's fifth-largest manufacturer, the share of manufacturing in our GDP has remained around 16 per cent. "Our aim is to increase this share to 25 per cent of GDP," the Vice President said while listing various government initiatives to promote manufacturing such as Make in India, Start-up India, MUDRA and Stand-up India, easy availability of credit to MSMEs and setting up of industrial corridors.

Naidu said that MSMEs face more challenges as compared to bigger corporations in the adoption of new technologies and exhorted institutions such as IIITDM to address this by creating professionals who specialize in 'Smart Manufacturing'. Expressing disappointment over the fact that none of the Indian university figures in the top 100 global institutions, he called for concerted efforts to improve the teaching methods and the learning outcomes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Couple jumps to death into Narmada river canal with son

A couple committed suicide along with their son by jumping into a river canal near Tharad in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Saturday evening, police said.The trigger behind the extreme step is not known yet. Police are trying to ascerta...

Despite Yemen violence spike, Saudi says talks with Houthis progressing

Saudi Arabias foreign minister said on Saturday that Riyadh was still committed to back-channel peace talks with Yemens Houthi rebels, despite a recent increase in violence in the five-year conflict. Yemen has been mired in fighting since t...

9 killed as bus crashes into boulder in Karnataka

At least nine people were killed and several others injured when a bus collided with roadsideboulder in Udupi district in Karnataka on Saturday, police said.The bus was carrying about 35 passengers, part of a trip organised by a private com...

2 school staff held for sexually abusing 11 students in Satara

Two employees of a reputed residential school in Panchgani area of Satara district inwestern Maharashtra have been arrested for alleged physical and sexual abuse of 11 tribal students, police said onSaturday. The students are in the 10-13 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020