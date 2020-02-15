Left Menu
2 killed in suspected tiger attacks in Maha''s Chandrapur

  PTI
  • Chandrapur
  Updated: 15-02-2020 22:27 IST
  • Created: 15-02-2020 22:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed in suspected tiger attacks in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra in the past two days, forest officials said on Saturday. In the first incident, 65-year-old Balaji Waghmare was killed, possibly by a tiger, at his farm plot near Kolara village in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve on Friday night, said an official.

Waghmare's kin was given Rs 4 lakh as compensation, said N R Praveen, Chief Conservator of Forest and Field Director of TATR. In the second incident, Sarita Pal (35) was killed near Morwahi village in Saoli forest range, an official said.

