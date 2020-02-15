2 killed in suspected tiger attacks in Maha''s Chandrapur

Two people were killed in suspected tiger attacks in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra in the past two days, forest officials said on Saturday. In the first incident, 65-year-old Balaji Waghmare was killed, possibly by a tiger, at his farm plot near Kolara village in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve on Friday night, said an official.

Waghmare's kin was given Rs 4 lakh as compensation, said N R Praveen, Chief Conservator of Forest and Field Director of TATR. In the second incident, Sarita Pal (35) was killed near Morwahi village in Saoli forest range, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.