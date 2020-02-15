Land Revenue Department has drafted Land laws: Minister

Nagaland Land Revenue Minister Neiba Kronu on Saturday informed the state Assembly that his department has drafted the Nagaland land laws which is with the Law and Justice Department for vetting.

Replying to concerns raised by Opposition Leader T R Zeliang on the inability of the people of the state to avail loan by mortgaging land in banks, the minister said Nagaland is still using the Assam Land Laws of 1876, which was amended in 1978 and 2002. "We should have our own land laws so that our lands can be mortgaged and after that even if confiscated by the bank also for non-clearance of loans it can be sold to only indigenous people," he said.

The minister said the Land Revenue Department has already held several meetings and has drafted the land law which is presently under the consideration of the Law and Justice Department for vetting. He said that Land Laws is also required by the government for "Right of Way" as problems have been faced from landowners and villages while carrying out developmental works, especially concerning the roads.

Once the land law is brought about, the government will have absolute authority of Right of Way, he said. In order to have outer ring roads in Kohima and Dimapur to ease the massive traffic congestion, such land laws is required, he said, while assuring that the Land Laws Bill will be brought to the House during the next session.

