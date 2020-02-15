Senior journalist Abhinandan Thorat no more

Senior journalist Abhinandan Thorat died here in Maharashtra on Saturday following a brief illness. He was 65. Thorat was also active as a political analyst and a social activist. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed his condolences over the death of Thorat. Thorat's last rights will be performed on Sunday.

