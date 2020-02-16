Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solar home system improving quality of life in Southeast Asian countries: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 12:31 IST
Solar home system improving quality of life in Southeast Asian countries: Report
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

A majority of households surveyed in South Asian countries, including India, said the solar home system has helped in improving their quality of life, according to a report by industry body GOGLA. SHS is a stand-alone photovoltaic system, which offers a cost-effective mode of supply of power for lighting and appliances to remote off-grid households.

Established in 2012, GOGLA is a global association for the off-grid solar energy industry. The report surveyed 949 households in South Asia, mostly in rural India, on the solar home system (SHS).

"94 percent of households report their quality of life has improved since purchasing SHS," the association for off-grid solar energy industry said in its latest report.

While 90 percent of households said they feel safer with off-grid solar SHS, 11 percent conceded that usage of SHS help generate additional income, as per the report titled 'Powering Opportunities in South Asia research' said. About 66 percent of respondents said children have now more time to do their homework.

"SHS help households to undertake more economic activities as well as generate additional income of up to USD 66 a month and overall this additional work leads to job creation," it said. About 61 percent of those surveyed reported the grid as their main source of light and 62 percent said that SHS is their secondary source of power.

Not just for off-grid customers, the solar home systems bring improvements in quality of life for on-grid customers as well. For enterprise, reliable solar light and power is leading to greater income and increased productivity, GOGLA South Asia Representative Viraj Gada said. "As the world is running out of time to reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), off-grid solar is emerging as a power tool for change. Through technology and business innovation, our industry is working hard to develop products and services that bring light and energy services to energy-poor households.

"Every day, we see the positive impact that solar home systems have, and the ways in which they are providing customers with new opportunities to generate income, unlock more working hours and create jobs," he said. In the global off-grid solar sector, the report said, the investment has grown considerably to over USD 350 million in 2018 from USD 21 million in 2012.

In India, GOGLA said, "the growth has been driven primarily by the consistent popularity of solar lantern sales, whilst in neighboring Bangladesh the bedrock of the market lies in solar Home Systems (SHS) sold through the IDCOL program. Notably, in more recent years, sales of SHS have also strengthened in India and Pakistan as customers seek larger products and services".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on ship

The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday and a health official said intense efforts to stop its spread were beginning to work, as another 70 people tested positive on a virus-stricken cruise ship quarantined in Japan. The...

Six-inch rod removed from back of 19-year-old

Doctors at a city hospital have removed a six-inch-long pointed iron rod that was lodged in the back of a 19-year-old man and had pierced through his internal organs up to his chest. Mukul was rushed to the emergency department of the hospi...

Crio.Do launches free programme for engineering students

Learning solutions provider Crio.Do, which raised USD 1 million in seed funding led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, on Sunday said it has rolled out a free product development program for engineering students in the country.The program...

PM flags off IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through video link

PM flags off IRCTCs Maha Kaal Express through video link....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020