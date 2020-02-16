Left Menu
J&K Crime Branch files charge sheet against father-son duo in fake job racket

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 13:07 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 13:05 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police has filed a charge sheet against a father-son duo for duping a man of Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of arranging jobs for the man's sons here. The charge sheet was filed in a court of law against Mohammad Ashraf Malik (now expired) and his son Shahnawaz Malik on Saturday, a spokesman of the Crime Branch said on Sunday.

He said a case was registered against the father-son duo, hailing from Gagran village of Shopian district, following a complaint lodged by Harbans Lal Bhagat of Jammu's Roop Nagar in the Crime Branch, alleging that while being posted in Srinagar he came into contact with the accused and became friends. "As the complainant was desperately looking for jobs for his unemployed sons, the accused persons assured to get employment for his sons in J&K Bank by telling him that they are closely associated with the then finance minister," the spokesman said.

On receipt of the complaint, the spokesman said a preliminary verification was initiated in the Crime Branch, Jammu and the allegations were prima facie substantiated during verification, leading to registration of a criminal case.

