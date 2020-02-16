Three killed as car hits road-divider in Gujarat

Three persons were killed and two others injured when a car met with an accident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Sunday morning, police said. The car driver apparently lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle hit a road-divider at Shangani village near Chotila on Ahmedabad-Rajkot National Highway, they said.

Three car occupants, including a woman, died on the spot, an official at Chotila police station official said. Two others, including a five-year-old girl, sustained injuries in the mishap, he said. The victims hailed from Jamnagar and were on their way to Palanpur in Banaskantha district, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

