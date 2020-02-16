Left Menu
Jamia committee releases video of paramilitary personnel attacking students in library on Dec 15

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 16-02-2020 14:37 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 14:37 IST
Two months after the alleged police brutality at the Jamia Millia Islamia, a new video has emerged purportedly showing paramilitary and police personnel beating up students in the library on December 15, drawing sharp reactions from several political leaders, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The 48-second video, which appears to be a CCTV footage, purportedly shows some seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating up students with batons. The paramilitary and police personnel are also seen covering their faces with handkerchiefs.

The video was released by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising JMI students and alumni. The group was formed after the alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15. The university, on December 15, had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus to look for outsiders who were involved in incidents of violence and arson a few metres away from the educational institute during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A law student of the university had alleged that he lost vision in one eye due to the police action. Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said the video has come to their knowledge and they will investigate it as part of their ongoing probe.

The Jamia Coordination Committee said it received the video from an "anonymous" source. It also said the university has shared video footage of the police action in the library with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which is probing the episode.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said if no action is taken even after the video then the government's intentions will stand exposed. She also accused Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police of "lying" that Jamia students were not beaten up inside the library.

"Look at how Delhi Police is blindly assaulting students in the library. A boy is flashing his book but the policeman is continuing to attack him with batons," she said in a tweet in Hindi. "Home Minister and Delhi Police lied when they said students were not beaten up in the library," Gandhi said in another tweet.

"If no action is taken even after watching this Jamia video, the government's intentions would stand exposed before the whole country," she added. CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the police's act is "unconscionable" and "unacceptable".

"Every defence of police action on students in universities, offered by Amit Shah, is untrue, misleading and politically motivated. Delhi police comes directly under Modi-Shah and this is how it treats young students studying in a library. Shame," Yechury tweeted.

