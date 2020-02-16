Mumbai: Senior citizen who killed wife and fled arrested

A 67-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife over their debts and her illness in suburban

Powai a few days ago and fled leaving behind a note informing he was going to commit suicide was arrested on Saturday, a

senior Mumbai police official said. Ajit Lad had killed his wife Sheela at their Sukh

Shanti Co-operative Society complex on Monday by hitting her head with a heavy object, slitting her wrists and strangling

her, police said. He fled that day at around 7:30pm after leaving behind

a note claiming he killed his wife as they, a childless couple, were heavily in debt and she was suffering from an

ailment, police said. He had also mentioned in the note that he was going to

commit suicide, the official added. Lad was traced by Kasara police the day after the

murder came to light but spent the next three days in Thane civil hospital as he had also slit his wrists, said Deputy

Commissioner of Police (Zone X) Ankit Goel. "We arrested him for murder under section 302 of the

IPC when he was discharged from the hospital," Goel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.