Thane: ''Godman'', 2 others booked in Rs 20 lakh cheating case

A self-styled godman and two others were booked on Saturday in Mumbra for allegedly duping

five persons of Rs 20 lakh, Thane police said. Baba Kalim Shah Varshi and his accomplices Yakeen and

Fazal told complainant Sohel Qureshi that they could alleviate his sufferings and bring him prosperity and then went on to

take money from him for various rituals, said Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar.

They also duped four others on separate occasions using the same modus operandi, police said.

"The accused took Rs 11 lakh cash and Rs 9 lakh worth of ornaments from Qureshi and four other victims in this way.

The three have been booked under the IPC and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other

Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013," he said.

No arrests have been made in the case, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

