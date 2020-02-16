Left Menu
India known for peaceful co-existence of all religions: Naidu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 15:54 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said India is known for unity in diversity,

pluralistic ethos and peaceful co-existence of all religions. This ethos should be nurtured and there should be no

discrimination based on gender or differences between people, he said while addressing a global meet of Rotary International

here. Naidu called for making the youth of the country focus

on creating social amity and work for strengthening community bonding.

The vice president said India wants good relations with all her neighbours and advocates for a climate of peace

and progress. He said the world community should take a pledge to

fight against any force that promotes terrorism. "We want to have good relations with all our

neighbours. Let us take a stand... we must all seek to create an atmosphere where peace can flourish," Naidu said.

Without naming any country, the vice president observed there is a saying that "you can change your friends,

but cannot change your neighbours". "Peace is the prerequisite for progress. India has

always believed in the concept of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is a family)," he said.

The vice president said over the years, India has believed in "living together" and "working together".

"The world probably needs to adopt this approach as it moves to implement the ambitious 2030 Sustainable Development

agenda," Naidu said. The vice president, who had a long stint in the

Parliament, appealed to the lawmakers to discuss and debate in a constructive manner.

"Discuss and debate to decide, not to disturb. Agree to disagree. Let the government propose, let the opposition

oppose and let the House dispose. (This is) My request to all parliamentarians," he said.

Naidu also called upon the youth not to forget their mother tongues.

He spoke a few lines in Bengali and Hindi during his address to thunderous applause.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state Science and Technology minister Bratya Basu shared the dais

with the vice president.

