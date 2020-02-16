Sedition case: Three engineering students from Kashmir

Three Kashmiri engineering students, arrested on sedition charges were released after

execution of a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC, police said on Sunday.

The three students studying in a private engineering college here were arrested on Saturday for raising pro-

Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the ghastly terrorist attack that left scores

of CRPF soldiers dead at Pulwama in Kashmir. The students were released after they executed a bond

under 169 CrPC, wherein they come back whenever they are summoned, Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner R Dilip told

PTI. Section 169 of the CrPc is involved when the

investigating officer is of the view that there was no sufficient evidence to produce an accused before a court for

remand. On the media reports about bail given to the Kashmiri

boys, the police commissioner said they got confused. He said the police were handling the matter sensitively

because the case itself was sensitive with national ramification, which may lead to trial by media. PTI GMS

