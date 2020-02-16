Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for 'fulfilling' dreams of Jan Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "fulfilling the dreams of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya". Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi for his visit and unveiling 63-ft tall statue of the Jan Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya here in Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath said: "Five decades back, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya dreamt to provide benefits of government schemes to the last man standing in the queue. We are fulfilling his dreams of inclusive India through our schemes. The Modi government has provided toilets, LPG gas cylinder, houses and electricity connections to every household for all citizens." He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre here.

The 'panchaloha' statue is the tallest statue of the leader in the country. Over 200 artisans have worked for almost a year in order to complete the structure. PM Modi unveiled the statue during the inauguration of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre here. "PM Modi has changed the face of Varanasi and made it a world-class city. In the past, the Modi government had cleared the development schemes of more than Rs.1,254 crore for Varanasi. Now, he is giving us a new gift- Mahakal Express which will run between Varanasi and Indore," the Chief Minister added.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and others were also present at the event. (ANI)

