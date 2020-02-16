Mandakranta Sen alleges that she was ''manhandled'' in Chakdah

Eminent Bengali poet Mandakranta Sen on Sunday alleged that she was manhandled by some people

in West Bengal's Nadia district for protesting cutting of trees and illegal filling of a water body.

Sen told reporters that she had gone to Chakdah along with a group of green crusaders to protest cutting of trees

and 'filling of a water body', where she was surrounded by some people who manhandled her and beat up one of her

companions. The attackers were members of local club and

supporters of local panchayat pradhan, the poet alleged. The local panchayat pradhan Parthapratim Dey denied

the allegations of Sen. He said some branches of trees were cut as they were obstructing sporting activities in the area.

The panchayat pradhan also claimed that the local club members are raising the level of the playground so that it can

be better used for sports and the nearby waterbody was not touched.

Dey claimed that Sen was not manhandled. Officers in the Chakdaha police station said they have

not received any complaint about the incident.

