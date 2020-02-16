J-K Police officer arrested for taking bribe in Jammu

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was arrested on Sunday after he was caught red-handed taking Rs 10,000 bribe here, a spokesman of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. ASI Mohammad Amin, posted at Chinore police post on the outskirts of Jammu, was arrested based on a complaint of Talib Hussain of Bantalab who alleged that the officer had demanded Rs 50,000 for not registering an FIR against him, the spokesman said.

He said Hussain's younger brother, Mohammad Hanief, had lodged a complaint against him over a property dispute. In his complaint to the ACB, the spokesman said, Hussain alleged that the ASI was harassing him and threatening him with registration of FIR and arrest if he did not pay him bribe of Rs 50,000.

The complainant alleged that the ASI had already received Rs 10,000 from him as bribe money a couple of days ago and was persistently pressuring him to visit him in the police post to pay the remaining amount, the spokesman said. He said Hussain also disclosed that he had pleaded with the accused ASI to reduce his demand as he was unable to cough up Rs 50,000, following which the accused officer had reluctantly agreed to receive an amount of Rs 20,000.

After registering an FIR under relevant sections of law, a team of ACB officials along with the complainant and two independent witnesses laid a trap during which the accused officer was caught red-handed demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 bribe money, the spokesman said. He said the ASI was arrested and a search of his house at Laxmipuram in Chinore was also conducted by a separate team of ACB.

Further investigation is on, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

