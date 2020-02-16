Left Menu
Worried about "hatred inculcated" in society over anti-CAA

  PTI
  • |
  Chennai
  • |
  Updated: 16-02-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  Created: 16-02-2020 20:50 IST
Worried about "hatred inculcated" in society over anti-CAA

Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi on Sunday claimed the National Population

Register and National Register of Citizens were "real danger" and would lead to the poor bearing the brunt.

Participating in an event organised by the People's Platform Against Fascism here, he also said those protesting

against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NPR and NRC had been painted as Muslims" and people must be worried about the

amount of "hatred that has been inculcated in the society." He alleged CAA was the first official act of the

government which was discriminatory and went against the spirit of the Constitution and the NRC and the NPR were the

real danger. "The rich will not be affected. the poor in our cities and

the poor in the villages are the ones who are going to face the brunt of the promulgation of those two procedures which

government is so keen to implement," he said. The rural poor and uneducated masses would be made to run

from pillar to post just to satisfy the government official who would decide their Constitutional right, he claimed.

Without naming anyone, he said: "Look at how subtly they have divided us. Without making any attempt they have turned

the CAA, NRC protests into us versus them. "They have turned (the protests) into a Hindu versus

Muslim. They have managed to convey to the people of India that the agitating people are Muslims", he said.

Alleging that people's mind had been poisoned, he said "that is something we should be worried and that is something

we should resist and fight against". On the continuing protests against CAA, NRC and the NPR,

he said the country still lived in its villages and any 'revolution' that has to succeed must transcend the cities and

go to the villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

