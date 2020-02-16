Following are the top stories at 2100 hours:

NATION

DEL53 UP-LDALL PM PM rules out rethink on decisions on Art 370, CAA 'despite pressure'

Varanasi (UP): Ruling out any rethink on decisions on CAA and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that his government remains and will remain firm on the steps despite pressure from all sides.

DEL43 SHAH-LD POLICE

Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants: Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday suggested to the Delhi Police that it should be ready to deal with miscreants with "firm hands", and at the same time remain calm despite "provocation".

DEL72 LDALL KEJRIWAL Starting third stint as CM, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' for Delhi's development, 'forgives' rivals for remarks

New Delhi: Setting his government's roadmap for the next five years after being sworn in as chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blessings" for fast paced development of the national capital and asserted that people may have voted for different parties, but he is the "chief of minister of all".

DEL78 DL-JAMIA-3RDLD VIDEO Jamia committee releases video of purported police brutality inside library; political parties react

New Delhi: Two months after the alleged police brutality at the Jamia Millia Islamia, a new video has emerged purportedly showing paramilitary and police personnel thrashing students in the library on December 15, drawing sharp reactions from several quarters, including the Congress.

DEL74 OPPN-RAJYA SABHA Oppn strength in Rajya Sabha to weaken further this year, Cong to lose seats

New Delhi: The opposition strength in Rajya Sabha is set to reduce further as the Congress is expected to lose some of its seats in elections slated for later this year to fill up 68 vacancies.

DEL68 NIA-OFFICER-TERROR NIA stumbles upon 'evidence' of terror funding through cross-LoC trade during DySP case probe

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stumbled upon "evidence" of funding of terror groups through cross-border trade during its probe into the case of Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was caught escorting militants out of Kashmir Valley, officials said on Sunday. By Sumir Kaul

DEL64 JK-2NDLD NC

NC willing to participate in J-K Panchayat polls, wants 'roadblocks' to be removed Jammu: The National Conference, one of the main political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, has expressed willingness to participate in next month's Panchayat polls but wants "roadblocks" placed in its way to be removed so that it can campaign freely.

DEL71 BH-POLLS-LD PASWAN Restraint over language must be maintained in Bihar polls: Paswan

New Delhi: The Bihar Assembly polls later this year should be fought on local development issues and restraint over language must be maintained, Union minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan has said. (PTI EXCLUSIVE) By Asim Kamal

DEL66 TEJASHWI-LD INTERVIEW

Delhi opted for 'real nationalism';Nitish will be shown door for riding 'communal bus':Tejashwi New Delhi: Delhi voters have shown the way by opting for "real nationalism" and the electorate in Bihar should emulate them to vote out Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has no qualms in taking off his "secular veil" on issues such as the CAA, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday. (PTI EXCLUSIVE) By Asim Kamal

DEL62 CORONAVIRUS-LD ITBP Final test of 406 people who returned from Wuhan found to be negative, to be discharged from Monday

New Delhi: All 406 people, who are housed at an ITBP quarantine facility here after being brought back from Wuhan, have tested negative for novel Coronavirus in the latest sample examination and will be discharged in a phased manner beginning Monday, officials said.

BUSINESS

DEL70 BIZ-TELECOM-PAYMENT

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT source New Delhi: Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices are likely to make payment for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on Monday to avoid stringent punitive action from the Telecom Department, according to an official source.

FOREIGN

FGN27 CHINA-LDALL VIRUS China says significant drop in coronavirus cases; death toll climbs to 1,665

Beijing: China on Sunday announced a “significant drop” in coronavirus cases, as the WHO team scrambled to assist Beijing in containing the spread of the virus that has claimed 1,665 lives so far. By K J M Varma

FGN25 JAPAN-VIRUS-2NDLD INDIANS

Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan Tokyo: Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus even as India assured that it will provide all possible assistance to its nationals on the ship to return home after they test negative in the final coronavirus tests that would begin on Monday.

SPORTS

SPD11 SPO-CRI-JOHRI-LD RESIGNATION

Johri's resignation yet to be accepted New Delhi: BCCI's first chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who had tendered his resignation a while ago, might have to wait a little more before he is relieved of the plum job by the Board.

