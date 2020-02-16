Left Menu
Constable, middleman caught red-handed while taking bribe from villager

  PTI
  Kota
  Updated: 16-02-2020 21:09 IST
  Created: 16-02-2020 21:09 IST
A police constable and his middleman were caught red-handed by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths while taking a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a villager for allowing his two coarse sand-laden tractor trolleys to pass a police check post, an ACB official said on Sunday. Bundi's ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Tarunkant Somani said Constable Surendra Somadwal, posted at Hindoli police station of Bundi district, was arrested along with middleman Devlal Gurjar from a hotel on National Highway 52, while accepting the bribe from complainant Naresh Kumar Gurjar of Sukhpura village.

He said the 28-year-old constable, a resident of Nagor city, had earlier raised a demand of Rs 12,000 for allowing Naresh Gurjar to take his Bajri-laden tractor trolleys across the check post through his middleman Devlal Gurjar, a resident of Salampura village of Hindoli area. The complainant was able to take the trolleys only after paying Rs 6,000 to them and promising to pay the remaining amount later, he added.

But before paying the remaining sum, he lodged a complaint with the ACB, which organised a raid and arrested the duo from the hotel red-handed. PTI CORR RAX

