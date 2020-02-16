1 dead, 3 injured as wall of under-construction building collapses in Delhi

A 32-year-old labourer was killed and three others were injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's C R Park area on Sunday, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Toormal Mandal, they said.

Police said the injured persons -- Sudama (21), Sanjay (30) and Tappan Mandal (25) -- have been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and are out of danger. The building's contractor, identified as Nidhish Gupta, has been apprehended, they said.

The fire department said five fire tenders and a rescue responder vehicle were rushed to the spot after it received information about the incident at 2.13 pm. "Thirty-five fire personnel were involved in the rescue operation which began around 2:30 pm and lasted till 8:30 pm," Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

During investigation, it was found that the wall collapsed when digging work was being carried out in the basement at E-845, C R Park. Four labourers were trapped under the debris, the police said. Fire personnel and disaster management teams carried out the rescue operation, they said.

Police said a case under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the matter.

