42 policemen awarded medals on 73rd raising day

Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Joy Tirkey, probing the January 5 incident of violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, and the city's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harender Kumar Singh are among the 42 personnel who have been awarded medals for their services. Forty-two police personnel received Gallantry medals, the President's Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of the 73rd Raising Day here on Sunday.

The Delhi Police organised a ceremonial parade to mark the occasion at the New Police Line Kingsway Camp Ground here where Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest. Singh, who was additional DCP (North), was transferred and became the DCP (Railways) following the Delhi high court's directions after the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes between lawyers and policemen.

The announcement for Tirkey winning a medal for meritorious service was made on the occasion of Republic Day, 2019 while that for Singh winning the medal was made on Independence Day last year. North district's Sadar Bazar bagged the trophy of the best police station in the city, while Southeast's Kalkaji and Shahdara's Farsh Bazar were the first and second runners-up respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.