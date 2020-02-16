Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab to screen passengers from Japan, South Korea for coronavirus

Amid a heightening scare over coronavirus crisis, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday said the passengers travelling to the north Indian state from Japan and South Korea will also be scanned for the virus in addition to those arriving in from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 21:54 IST
Punjab to screen passengers from Japan, South Korea for coronavirus
Punjab's Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a heightening scare over coronavirus crisis, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday said the passengers travelling to the north Indian state from Japan and South Korea will also be scanned for the virus in addition to those arriving in from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore. The guidelines in this regard have been issued to all the districts, especially Amritsar and Mohali, which have international airports.

The coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan in China has been spreading with frightening speed, with the number of cases shooting up over the weekend and claiming the lives of over 1,600 people so far in China. In a statement, the minister said the Department of Health has identified 23 passengers who came from Singapore. One passenger, belonging to Jammu, had fever and was immediately taken to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College, Amritsar. The test report of the passenger has come negative and he was discharged.

Sidhu further informed the Health Department has screened approximately 22,000 passengers at Amritsar and Mohali airports so far. Around 7,500 passengers have been screened at Wagah border and Dera Baba Nanak posts. He added that out of 39 samples that were tested for the virus, 38 have reported negative. One child, who is admitted in isolation ward at Barnala District Hospital with transit stay in Thailand, is reported to be healthy and fine now, the minister said.

The minister said the state has sufficient stock of triple-layered masks and N95 masks apart from PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) which are used by health care staff while managing suspected cases of corona or other such infectious diseases. He has also appealed to the people who have travelled to the six countries and have returned to Punjab can report to 104 helplines, State and District IDSP units immediately so that teams can visit and examine them for any virus-infected symptom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi opposition picks presidential contender as UN warns of rights abuses

Burundis opposition CNL on Sunday picked the current chairman of the National Assembly as its candidate in the presidential election in May which the United Nations says is likely to be marred by violence. A former rebel leader, Agathon Rwa...

Himachal: Women carry pregnant woman on makeshift cart for over 8 hours to reach hospital

In yet another incident of poor road connectivity and medical facilities, women of Shakti village in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday carried a pregnant woman on a makeshift cart for over 30 km to reach to a nearby hospital. They carried the preg...

Kalahandi Police in Odisha organise blood donation camp, say will try to fill blood's demand-supply gap in district

Kalahandi Police on Sunday collected 112 Units of blood in a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp held at Dharamgarh under Mo Sarkar initiative. The Kalahandi Police started this voluntary blood donation drive with the support of the local organis...

Over 100 released from virus quarantine in Germany

Berlin, Feb 16 AFP Over a hundred German nationals were Sunday released from quarantine at a military base near Frankfurt airport, two weeks after flying in from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. All t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020