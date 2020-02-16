Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana to give cash prizes, employment to sportspersons

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that in order to promote sports in the state and encourage youths to excel in sports, the State government has made provision of cash prizes and employment in the Sports Policy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 22:18 IST
Haryana to give cash prizes, employment to sportspersons
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that in order to promote sports in the state and encourage youths to excel in sports, the State government has made provision of cash prizes and employment in the Sports Policy. The Chief Minister said this while addressing the players present on the occasion of the conclusion of the four-day 46th Junior National Kabaddi Competition organised by the Amateur Kabaddi Association Haryana at Sports Complex of Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak today.

The Chief Minister said that a provision has been made to give of Rs 6 crore to players who have won gold medals at the Olympic Games, Rs 3 crore to the players who have won gold medals at the Asian Games and Rs 1.5 crore to the players who have won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. An amount of Rs 15 lakh will be given to each player participating in the Olympic Games so that the players can make the state, as well as the country, proud. In this competition, Haryana's girls' team defeated the Sports Authority of India girls' team by 28-19 final match. The Chief Minister congratulated Haryana's girls' Kabaddi team on their win. The Chief Minister also honoured Dronacharya and Arjuna Awardee players on this occasion. On behalf of the association, the Chief Minister was honoured with a turban and badge. The Chief Minister interacted with the officers of Sports Authority of India and also with the players.

Manohar Lal Khattar said that 30 teams participated in this competition. Around 900 players and officials took part in the competition. He said that this four-day competition was inaugurated by Haryana, Home Minister, Anil Vij, along with Minister of State for Sports, Sandeep Singh, on 13 February. He also said that Sandeep Singh, himself, has been a high ranking player and a gold medalist. He further informed that the game of Kabaddi is an ancient game that is known by various names in the country. Reminiscing about his childhood, Chief Minister said that Kabaddi is his favourite sport and he used to play Kabaddi as a child. Kabaddi has evolved over time and these days Kabaddi is played on mats, he added.

Khattar further said that Kabaddi instils a sense of team spirit and builds courage in the players. Former Haryana Transport Minister and President of Amateur Kabaddi Association Haryana, Krishna Lal Panwar, said that it is a matter of pride for Haryana to get the responsibility of organizing a four-day Kabaddi competition. All necessary facilities were provided to the players, he added. He further said that Haryana has been a pioneer in sports since ancient times. He also said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal has made a provision of cash and employment for the outstanding performers to promote sports and a cash prize of Rs 6 crore will be given to a gold medalist in the Olympic Games, Rs 4 crore to a silver medalist and Rs 2.5 crore to a bronze medalist, as well as provision for employment in Haryana Civil Service or Haryana Police Service, he added.

Apart from that, Krishan Lal Panwar said that this policy has been drafted under the leadership of the Chief Minister. The State Government has also set up gymnasiums, stadiums, and sports nurseries in the villages, he added. He said that it is because of the untiring efforts of the State Government that people's thinking towards sports has changed and they are encouraging children towards sports along with education. Haryana Staff Selection Commission and Haryana Public Service Commission also provide reservation benefits to the players. Kabaddi and Wrestling competitions worth Rs 1 crore are organized every year in the state, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi opposition picks presidential contender as UN warns of rights abuses

Burundis opposition CNL on Sunday picked the current chairman of the National Assembly as its candidate in the presidential election in May which the United Nations says is likely to be marred by violence. A former rebel leader, Agathon Rwa...

Himachal: Women carry pregnant woman on makeshift cart for over 8 hours to reach hospital

In yet another incident of poor road connectivity and medical facilities, women of Shakti village in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday carried a pregnant woman on a makeshift cart for over 30 km to reach to a nearby hospital. They carried the preg...

Kalahandi Police in Odisha organise blood donation camp, say will try to fill blood's demand-supply gap in district

Kalahandi Police on Sunday collected 112 Units of blood in a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp held at Dharamgarh under Mo Sarkar initiative. The Kalahandi Police started this voluntary blood donation drive with the support of the local organis...

Over 100 released from virus quarantine in Germany

Berlin, Feb 16 AFP Over a hundred German nationals were Sunday released from quarantine at a military base near Frankfurt airport, two weeks after flying in from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. All t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020