Kishan Reddy visits Bhainsa, assures justice to victims of
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday visited Bhainsa town in Telangana, where communal
clashes broke out last month and assured government support to the victims in rebuilding their destroyed homes.
Reddy, who was accompanied by state BJP president K Laxman and other leaders, met the victims and assured that
justice would be done to all, a release from his office said here.
Talking to reporters, the Union Minister of State for Home said he was told by local residents that the attack was
planned. "Both sides suffered," he said adding a decision would be
taken on the matter soon. Reddy also held a meeting with the district officials at
Bhainsa. Laxman said theBJP would demand a CBI probe if the state
government does not agree to a judicial inquiry into the clashes.
Hetargeted the AIMIM over the clashes at Bhainsa. A trivial issue took a violent turn when members
belonging to two different communities clashed at Bhainsa near Adilabad on January 12 leaving 19 people, including
eight police officials, injured. Police had registered more than 10 cases and arrested
over 60 people from both the communities. Several houses were damaged due to fire and a number of
two-wheelers were completely burnt during the clashes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Union Budget totally disappointing, says Telangana CM
Budget 'passive'; nothing to cheer for Telangana: TRS leader
Telangana police rescue 3600 children in Operation Smile
Telangana BJP urges Gadkari to convert NH-44 from Bowenpally to Medchal to 6-lane
Telangana CM directs officials to develop tourism spots around Kaleswaram project