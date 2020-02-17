Complaint filed against Lucknow-based hospital for swapping bodies

A FIR has been registered in Vibhuti Khand Police Station on management and staff of a Lucknow-based hospital for allegedly interchanging the bodies of two women. Aijaj Haider, son of the deceased Ishrat Mirza, has filed a case against the hospital in this regard.

He said, "Due to the negligence of the hospital management and staff, someone else has cremated the body of Ishrat Mirza." In FIR, he said, "My mother was admitted to Sahara Hospital on February 6 and she died on February 11. Since all the three sons of deceased Ishrat Mirza lives abroad, so her daughter and son-in-law asked the management to place the body in the hospital's mortuary."

"When his son (who is a doctor by profession in Dubai) returned and saw the body in the morgue, and he found out that it was not her mother's body but it was the body of deceased Archana Garg. It was confirmed from a name tag in her hand," the complaint copy reads. It was later found that Garg family cremated Ishrat Mirza instead of Archana Garg. (ANI)

