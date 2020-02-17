MP: Upset over not having son, woman kills newborn daughter
A woman allegedly killed her two-day-old daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district
after being upset over not having a son, police said on Monday.
The accused, Manju Singh (26), gave birth to the baby girl on February 12.
Later, after reaching her parents' home in Ama Khoria village, the woman hit the newborn on her head and stomach
with a sickle on Friday, Mohan Badodia police station in- charge Uday Singh Alawa said.
The child, who was grievously injured, was initially admitted to Shajapur district hospital and later referred to
the government-run M Y Hospital in Indore where she died the same day, Alawa said.
The woman, in her statement to police, said she wanted a boy and was upset after delivering the girl child, he said,
adding that the accused already has a daughter. The woman was arrested on Saturday and booked under
relevant Indian Penal Code sections.
