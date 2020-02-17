Left Menu
Promises in MP Cong manifesto need to be fulfilled: Scindia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopalgwalior
  • |
  Updated: 17-02-2020 14:39 IST
Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia said he is a public servant and

will have to hit the streets if promises made in the manifesto for the 2018 Assembly polls, which brought the party to power

in Madhya Pradesh, are not fulfilled. However, the former Guna Lok Sabha MP also said there

was need to have patience since the Kamal Nath government in the state had completed only a year.

"I am a jan sevak (public servant) and it is my religion to fight for the people. The promises made in the

(party) manifesto will have to be fulfilled. However, there is need to be patient now because it has been only a year since

our government was formed in MP," Scindia told reporters on Sunday.

"If promises made in the manifesto are not fulfilled, then you have to hit the streets," he added.

Scindia, speaking at a rally last week in Tikamgarh, had warned of an agitation if the state government failed to

meet the demands of protesting guest teachers. The warning, however, saw matters reaching a head with

Chief Minister Kamal Nath daring Scindia to go ahead. "Toh utar jaaye (so hit the streets)" Nath had said

when queried about Scindia's warning. Workers and leaders owing allegiance to Scindia and

Nath have have shared an uneasy relationship ever since the Congress came back to power after 15 years in MP.

Scindia got pipped to the CM's post by Nath who also continued to be state unit chief, while the former suffered a

second blow when he lost the LS polls from Guna in 2019. On Monday, state public relations minister PC Sharma

said all was well in the Congress. "Scindiaji has always fought for the public. He is a

leader who lives among the masses," Sharma said. Earlier, senior leader and former CM Digvijaya Singh

claimed there was no lack of communication between Nath and Scindia, and had also said that promises in the manifesto are

to be implemented over a period of five years. "Talks with protesting guest teachers are on and a

formula is being worked out. A solution will be found," Singh had said in Dhar on Saturday.

