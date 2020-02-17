Internet, connectivity issues in J&K will be eased further in

coming months: Advisor to LG Bengaluru, Feb 17 (PTI): Internet and connectivity

issues in Jammu and Kashmir will be eased further in the coming months, Kewal Kumar Sharma, advisor to the Lt Governor

of Jammu and Kashmir said here on Monday. "The restrictions remain to make sure that these

facilities are not misused for promoting disorder. In some months from now it should be possible to ease various

restrictions related to the connectivity," he said during an interaction with investors.

He was part of the Road Show by the Jammu and Kashmir government for its Global Investors Summit sometime in May

this year. Sharma also said after the Supreme Court directed to

review the situation, the administration is holding meetings every week and every fortnight further relaxation in terms of

access to internet is given. Speaking about the law and order situation, he said

the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir is much changed after August 5 when special status to the state was withdrawn

with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. "Things are getting better and better," he added.

