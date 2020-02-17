Internet, connectivity issues in J&K will be eased further in
coming months: Advisor to LG Bengaluru, Feb 17 (PTI): Internet and connectivity
issues in Jammu and Kashmir will be eased further in the coming months, Kewal Kumar Sharma, advisor to the Lt Governor
of Jammu and Kashmir said here on Monday. "The restrictions remain to make sure that these
facilities are not misused for promoting disorder. In some months from now it should be possible to ease various
restrictions related to the connectivity," he said during an interaction with investors.
He was part of the Road Show by the Jammu and Kashmir government for its Global Investors Summit sometime in May
this year. Sharma also said after the Supreme Court directed to
review the situation, the administration is holding meetings every week and every fortnight further relaxation in terms of
access to internet is given. Speaking about the law and order situation, he said
the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir is much changed after August 5 when special status to the state was withdrawn
with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. "Things are getting better and better," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Kashmir