PWD scam: Former Tripura chief secretary held in Uttar Pradesh

  • Agartala
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 16:44 IST
Former Tripura chief secretary Yashpal Singh -- a key accused in a multi-crore PWD scam --

was arrested on Monday from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, in a joint operation by police officers of the two states.

Inspector General (Law and Order) Puneet Rastogi said the Tripura team had been carrying out raids for over a month

in Ghaziabad, acting on information gathered during probe. The former chief secretary had been evading arrest for

almost five months. "Singh was arrested today morning from Ghaziabad in

Uttar Pradesh. He will be produced in court there. We can obtain his custody only after getting the court's permission.

The process is on," Rastogi said. The Tripura Police had last year issued an arrest

warrant against former PWD minister Badal Choudhury, former PWD engineer-in-chief Sunil Bhowmik and ex-chief secretary

Yashpal Singh, in connection with the Rs 600-crore scam. Chowdhury, who was a minister for four terms in the

previous Left Front government, was arrested from Agartala on October 21, days after Bhowmik was taken into custody.

Both were, however, released on bail as police failed to file a chargesheet against them.

