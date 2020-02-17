Rape accused who fled from J-K police custody rearrested

A rape accused who had escaped from a police station in Jammu district, has been nabbed from Samba, officials said on Monday. The 35-year old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl on January 22. He managed to escape from Bari Brahamana police station on February 5, they said.

Four police personnel have been suspended for negligence in duty, officials said. Police had received information that the accused has fled to Delhi, following which a team of officials was sent there. However, the accused escaped from Delhi and boarded a Jammu-bound bus, they said.

When the bus reached Saroor Toll Plaza, the accused was arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

